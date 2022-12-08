Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ferguson stock opened at £102.05 ($124.44) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,602 ($104.89) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($166.32). The stock has a market cap of £21.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,277.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,692.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,688.24.
In other Ferguson news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($114.94), for a total value of £477,898.20 ($582,731.62).
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
