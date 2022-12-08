Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ferguson stock opened at £102.05 ($124.44) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,602 ($104.89) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($166.32). The stock has a market cap of £21.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,277.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,692.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,688.24.

In other Ferguson news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($114.94), for a total value of £477,898.20 ($582,731.62).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($139.01) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($152.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £132.85 ($161.99).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

