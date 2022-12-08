Fei USD Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $418.40 million and $1.14 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010902 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00048867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00237618 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://fei.money/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

