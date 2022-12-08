Fearnley Fonds Upgrades SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) to “Buy”

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SALRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Danske upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.00.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

