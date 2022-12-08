Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $157.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day moving average of $176.46. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $149.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.