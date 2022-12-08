Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Cut by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.