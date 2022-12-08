Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.80 million-$431.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.27 million. Everbridge also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.30-$0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Everbridge stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,080. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,685 shares of company stock worth $256,865. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $111,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

