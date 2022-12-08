Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €24.20 ($25.47) price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

EURN stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth $163,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

