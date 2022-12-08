Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.26. 805,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

