ERC20 Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $55.27 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010613 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047445 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020929 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00241095 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0087838 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $93.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.