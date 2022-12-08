Enzyme (MLN) Price Hits $20.72 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $20.72 or 0.00123137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $42.23 million and $842,963.24 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

