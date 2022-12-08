Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

EFSC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.49 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

