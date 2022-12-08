Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Trading Down 0.1 %

EHAB opened at $14.59 on Monday. Enhabit has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enhabit will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.