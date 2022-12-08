Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.23

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.23 and traded as low as C$8.04. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 428,266 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on EFR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Energy Fuels Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 805.00. The company has a current ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.50.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
