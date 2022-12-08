Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.23

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.23 and traded as low as C$8.04. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 428,266 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EFR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 805.00. The company has a current ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Fuels Company Profile

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$158,213.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,266,257.98.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.