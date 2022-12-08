Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of ERJ opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 241.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Embraer by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

