Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,828. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.