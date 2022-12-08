Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 227,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,865. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,499. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

