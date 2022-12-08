Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Trading Down 23.8%

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 23.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 250,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 50,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Edenville Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edenville Energy news, insider Paul Ryan bought 13,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,007.30 ($2,447.63).

Edenville Energy Company Profile

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

