EBET Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EBET)

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,557 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,620% compared to the typical volume of 230 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBET. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EBET during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EBET by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EBET by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EBET by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EBET by 3,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 101,680 shares during the period. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBET Trading Up 20.6 %

About EBET

EBET traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.22. EBET has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

