DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 438,198 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 269.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,198 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.03 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.