Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Down 4.6%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 45 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

