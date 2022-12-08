Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on February 24th

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
DIG stock opened at GBX 286.28 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 250.75 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 332 ($4.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.33. The stock has a market cap of £424.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1,192.83.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
