Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on February 24th

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

DIG stock opened at GBX 286.28 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 250.75 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 332 ($4.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.33. The stock has a market cap of £424.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1,192.83.

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.