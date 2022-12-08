Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 825 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 ($12.32) to GBX 825 ($10.06) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($10.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.55) to GBX 598 ($7.29) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Drax Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $824.67.

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $7.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.10.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

