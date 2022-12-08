Douglas Elliman Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

DOUG stock opened at 3.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.88. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of 3.50 and a 12 month high of 12.66. The company has a market cap of $323.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.09 by -0.14. Douglas Elliman had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of 272.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 338.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.92 per share, with a total value of 235,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 374,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.92 per share, with a total value of 235,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 374,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.87 per share, for a total transaction of 38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,741,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 268,000 shares of company stock worth $1,060,995 in the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

