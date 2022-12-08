Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 4,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Dorel Industries Stock Down 5.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorel Industries (DIIBF)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.