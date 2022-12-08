Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 4,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $374.14 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

