Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $460.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $406.23.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $372.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.79 and a 200 day moving average of $368.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

