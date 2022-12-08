Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 7,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 5,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

