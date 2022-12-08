Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$84.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.45.

Dollarama Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE DOL traded up C$1.78 on Thursday, reaching C$85.78. The company had a trading volume of 710,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$80.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a market cap of C$24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$57.49 and a 52 week high of C$85.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total transaction of C$159,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$798,200. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

