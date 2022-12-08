Dogelon Mars Reaches Market Capitalization of $194.45 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogelon Mars alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00509440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.16 or 0.30450740 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,838,659,157,656 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogelon Mars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogelon Mars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.