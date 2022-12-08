DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of DOCU opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

