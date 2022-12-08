Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Trading Down 0%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $35.03. Approximately 6,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.