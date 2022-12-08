DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.14

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.14 and last traded at $122.15, with a volume of 25957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

