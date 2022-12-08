Diamondback Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 13,994 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,696 put options.
Diamondback Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.69. 65,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95.
Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.
Diamondback Energy Company Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
Featured Articles
