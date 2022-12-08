Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($66.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.16) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.73) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,179.33 ($50.96).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,795.50 ($46.28) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,691.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,704.71. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.12). The firm has a market cap of £86.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,714.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,629 ($44.25) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($10,089.16). Insiders acquired 673 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,347 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

