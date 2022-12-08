dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005966 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.87 million and $38,659.98 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00455646 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00035560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022452 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001199 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99597899 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $23,872.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

