DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Novartis by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

