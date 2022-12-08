Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $53.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after purchasing an additional 186,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after acquiring an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

