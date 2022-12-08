Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $94.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.83.

General Electric stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

