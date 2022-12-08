Dero (DERO) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00022500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $50.86 million and $98,833.43 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,255.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00448210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00856342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00111215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00648989 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00252871 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,096,203 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

