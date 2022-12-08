Dent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.26 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $68.62 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $926.98 or 0.05478345 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00505418 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,111.83 or 0.30210300 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.