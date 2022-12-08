Delphia USA Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

