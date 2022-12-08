Delphia USA Inc. Has $267,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 34,798 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.6 %

JWN opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

