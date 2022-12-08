Delphia USA Inc. Buys New Shares in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Weber in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weber during the second quarter worth $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Weber during the second quarter worth $2,839,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Weber by 23.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

Weber Profile

WEBR stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Weber Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

