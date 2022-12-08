Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 232,322 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth $1,244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 79.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 48.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

NYSE USM opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

