Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of VFL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 69,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,954. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 143,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.