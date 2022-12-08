Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of VFL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 69,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,954. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
