DEI One Day Volume Tops $12,887.56 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $12,887.56 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00446082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001200 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018713 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.