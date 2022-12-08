DEI (DEI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $47,832.90

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $47,832.90 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00455646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001199 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.