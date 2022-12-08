DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 3% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $873.14 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00122120 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00223038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00044621 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00057004 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,764,847 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

