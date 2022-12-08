Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $411.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $411.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of DECK opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.39. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $409.22.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $4,649,959 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

