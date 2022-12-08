De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $88.23

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.23 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.94). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 187,142 shares trading hands.

De La Rue Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £145.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

