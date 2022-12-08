Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,260,148 shares in the company, valued at $27,030,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,030,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,294,164 shares of company stock worth $26,111,490. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.