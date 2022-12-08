Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

DAWN stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,260,148 shares in the company, valued at $27,030,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,030,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,294,164 shares of company stock worth $26,111,490. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

